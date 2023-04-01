Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will take on Yeo Jia Min of Singapore in the semifinal of the women's singles category in Madrid Spain Masters 2023. The match has an estimated starting time of 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of Madrid Spain Masters 2023. Fans will be able to watch PV Sindhu's match live on Sports18 SD/HD channels. They can also watch the free live streaming of this semifinal match on the JioCinema app and website.

PV Sindhu vs Yeo Jia Min Live on JioCinema

