PV Sindhu beat Malvika Bansod to win the women's singles title at the Syed Modi International 2022 tournament on Sunday, January 23. The two-time Olympic medallist won 21-13 21-16 in a clash that lasted 35 minutes at the Babu Banarasi Indoor Stadium 1.

See Tweet:

News Flash: P.V Sindhu wins Women's Singles title at Syed Modi India tournament (BWF World Tour Super 300). Sindhu got the better of compatriot Malvika Bansod 21-13, 21-16 in Final. #SyedModi2022 pic.twitter.com/4lmzu5JRwD — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) January 23, 2022

