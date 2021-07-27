This comes in as a huge heartbreak for all the India supporters as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty have defeated Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage at Tokyo Olympics 2020. But the due has failed to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Ironically it was Minions' 1st loss against the Taipei duo in their 4 matches so far. Infact Minions have won in straight games in all 3 matches earlier. 😞#Badminton https://t.co/4Rm1HKNrwo — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 27, 2021

