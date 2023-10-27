Suhas Yathiraj ensured that the medals kept flowing for India at the Asian Para Games 2023 with a stunning performance to win the gold medal in the men's singles badminton event on October 27. The para-shuttler beat his Malaysian opponent to bag the top prize. Yathiraj won the contest 2-1 (13-21, 21-18 and 21-18).

Suhas Yathiraj Stikes Gold 

