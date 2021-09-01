World number 1 Pramod Bhagat defeated compatriot Manoj Sarkar in the Manoj Sarkar in Men’s Singles SL3 Group A Match on Wednesday.

Check tweet:

That was special! 😱 It went to the decider and World No.1 Pramod Bhagat gets the better of Manoj Sarkar 21-10, 21-23, 21-9 in his first Group A match in Men's Singles (SL3)! Manoj faces #UKR's Oleksandr Chyrkov tomorrow! 🔥#Paralympics#ParaBadminton#Tokyo2020https://t.co/7Mv0zvFDRH — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) September 1, 2021

