Bajrang Punia's tweet
I might not be near you but you are close.
I might not gift you things but I will gift you loyalty.
I might not be able to pamper you but I will motivate you.
You are he one with whom I want to share my dreams….. happy birthday 🎂 love…. I love you ❤️ @sangeeta_phogat pic.twitter.com/BalmCT1aHS
— Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) June 14, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)