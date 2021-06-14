Bajrang Punia's tweet

I might not be near you but you are close.

I might not gift you things but I will gift you loyalty.

I might not be able to pamper you but I will motivate you.

You are he one with whom I want to share my dreams….. happy birthday 🎂 love…. I love you ❤️ @sangeeta_phogat pic.twitter.com/BalmCT1aHS

— Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) June 14, 2021