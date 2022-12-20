Adelaide Strikers will lock horns with Sydney Thunder in their next match at the Big Bash League 2022-23, today, December 20. The match will commence at 1.45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Sony Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of the Big Bash League 2022-23 in India. So the match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD. The live-streaming of this match will be available on the Sony Liv website and app. Amanda Wellington Buys Herself A Saree, Australian Cricketer Now Figuring Out How to Wear It!

Sony Liv to Live Stream Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder

𝙏𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙘 𝙏𝙪𝙚𝙨𝙙𝙖𝙮 😎 Can @StrikersBBL extend their #BBL12 winning streak, or will @ThunderBBL put a halt to it? 🧐 Watch this exciting #BBL contest 🏏, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/AXzD48iAd9 — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)