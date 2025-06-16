Fifth-placed Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers will look to move up the ladder when they face bottom-ranked Servotach Silliguru Strikers in match 10 of the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 on Monday, June 16. The Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers vs Servotech Siliguri Strikers match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and commence at 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of Bengal Pro T20 2025, and fans can watch the Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers vs Servotech Siliguri Strikers on Star Sports 3 TV channel. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match or tour pass. Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of West Bengal Twenty20 Competition Franchises for Second Edition.

Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Live Telecast on Star Sports

