Bhawna Jat, Priyanka Goswami will compete at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on August 06, 2022 (Saturday) in the Women's Race Walk Final event. The match has a tentative start time of 02:50 pm IST. Sony Sports channels and DD Sports will telecast the games on TV while SonyLIV will provide the live streaming.

