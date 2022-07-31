Bindyarani Devi bagged India's fourth medal in Commonwealth Games 2022 with a silver in the Women’s 55kg Weightlifting Event on Sunday, July 31. She pulled off her career-best performance, lifting 202kg in total, en route to the silver medal, which is also India's fourth at the Commonwealth Games 2022 so far.

