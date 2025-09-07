India scripted history at the World Archery Championships 2025, with a gold medal in the men's compound team event in Gwangju on Sunday, September 7. This is India's first-ever gold medal in the men's compound team event at the World Archery Championships. The team of Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini and Prathamesh Fuge put up a solid performance to outclass the French trio of Nicolas Girard, Jean Phillipe Boulch and Francois Dubois in the final by a 235-233 margin to clinch the top prize on offer in the event. This is also the second medal for India at the World Archery Championships 2025 after the team of Rishabh Yadav and Jyothi Surekha Vennam bagged silver in the mixed compound team event. Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav Win Silver Medal in Compound Mixed Team Event at World Archery Championships 2025.

