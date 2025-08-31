Botafogo and Bragantino clashed against each other in a Brazilian Serie A 2025, where the former, playing on home turf at Estadio Nilton Santos, managed to brush aside the opponents with a 4-1 victory. Danilo gave Botafago an early lead in the 6th minute; however, Bragantino's latest recruit from Al-Nassr, Jhon Jhon, scored the equalizer in the 15th minute. Newton managed to hand Botafogo the lead again in the 33rd, while Jefferson Savarino doubled the lead on the brink of half-time. The second half looked to end without a goal, but Alvaro Montoro managed to find the back of the net in stoppage time and hand Botafogo their fourth goal, and secure fifth place in the Brazilian Serie A 2025 standings. Botafogo 2-0 Bragantino, Copa Do Brasil 2025: Alvaro Montoro and Alexander Barboza Find Net As O Glorioso Start Round of 16 with A First-Leg Victory.

Botafogo Win Big At Home

