Michael Schumacher's son Mick Schumacher claimed his first points in Formula 1 in British Grand Prix on Monday. Mick's sister, Gina-Maria Schumacher celebrated the occasion by spraying champagne at her brother who was giving an interview at that moment. In a video circulated in social media, Gina can be seen pouring champagne on Mick, claiming that he was the real winner of the race.

Watch Video:

Mick Schumacher's sister, Gina, celebrating his first points in F1 is everything ❤️🍾 (via gina_schumacher/IG) pic.twitter.com/GXk1ld1DC3 — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) July 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)