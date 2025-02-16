In a high-profile match, Canada will clash against arch-rivals USA in the ongoing 2025 Four Nations Face-Off in Montreal. The CAN vs USA NHL match will be held on February 16, and begin at 6:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans in India will not have live telecast due to a lack of broadcast partners for Four Nations Face-Off. However, fans can switch to YouTube and catch live online viewing options of CAN vs USA NHL match on the NHL's official YT channel for free live streaming. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed With Brother Matthew in Car Crash.

Canada vs USA Live

AFTER 1 | 🇨🇦 and 🇺🇸 go to the intermission tied 1-1 after a wild 1st period. APRÈS 20 MIN | Le 🇨🇦 et les 🇺🇸 retraitent au vestiaire avec une égalité de 1-1 après une période endiablée. 📊 https://t.co/tNatyLrJM6 📊 https://t.co/Hl7oTtFPoq#4Nations pic.twitter.com/vLCd7yOSzr — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) February 16, 2025

