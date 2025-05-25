The United States of America national cricket team are locking horns with the Canada national cricket team in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match 72 on Sunday, May 25. The USA vs CAN ICC CWC League 2 match is scheduled to be played at Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida, and starts at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, due to the absence of an official broadcaster, the USA vs CAN ODI match live telecast viewing option will not be available in India. But fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the United States of America vs Canada ODI match live streaming viewing options, after buying a match pass worth 99 INR. 4, 6, 6, 6, 6, 4! Milind Kumar Hits Dillon Heyliger for 32 Runs in One Over During USA vs Canada ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match (Watch Video).

USA vs CAN ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27

Get ready, it’s Match Day in Ft. Lauderdale! 🙌#TeamUSA is ready to take on Canada again! 💪 🏏 USA 🆚 Canada ⏰ 7:00am PT | 9:00am CT | 10:00am ET 📍 Florida, USA 📲 Willow TV#USAvCAN | #CWCL2 | #WeAreUSACricket 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/6UEgPHohPN — USA Cricket (@usacricket) May 25, 2025

