The India vs England fifth Test match in Manchester which was postponed indefinitely will now take place in July 2022, announced the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday.

Cancelled fifth Test between India and England rescheduled, to be held from July 1, 2022 at Edgbaston: England and Wales Cricket Board — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 22, 2021

