Ferrari Racing on Thursday unveiled the Ferrari F1-75 for the upcoming season of Formula 1. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc are way too excited to ride this beast for Formula 1 2022 season. Both took to social media and expressed their excitement for the new car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charles Leclerc (@charles_leclerc)

Carlos Sainz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Sainz (@carlossainz55)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)