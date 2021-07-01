Chris Paul leads Phoenix Sins to the finals of NBA 2021. Check out the reactions of the same below:

NBA fans disagree on a lot of things. But I think we can all agree that the Clippers would have swept the Suns if Kawhi was playing. — Guru (@DrGuru_) July 1, 2021

Long Suffering:

I just feel for long-suffering Clippers fans like Snoop Dogg on nights like tonight. — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) July 1, 2021

Another one:

Clippers lose and Dame confirmed to the Lakers damn what a good night — Luis🏀 (@Brownmamba1224) July 1, 2021

Last one:

The 2021 Clippers are the best team in franchise history. It's unfortunate they lost Kawhi Leonard halfway through the playoffs, but they fought like hell. Hope the fans are proud of the team that had a 21 comeback in Game 3 against the Mavs, and a 25 point comeback against Utah. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) July 1, 2021

