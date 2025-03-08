Denver Nuggets defeated Phoenix Suns 149-141 in OT behind Nikola Jokic’s 31 points, 23 rebounds and 22 assists performance. With this he became first player to record 30-20-20 stats. While the feat itself is very rare and ‘godlike’ Jokic’s fellow countryman and Tennis’ superstar Novak Djokovic congratulated the seven footer. Sharing a reel he wrote ‘Greatness’ and highlighted Jokic’s achievement. Nikola Jokic Records NBA’s First 30-20-20 Game, Achieves Feat During Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns Match.

Post shared by Novak Djokovic For Nikola Jokic's Performance

Screengrab of Novak Djokovic's Instagram Story

