The Day 5, August 2 at Commonwealth Games 2022 was an eventful one for India as four more medals have been added to the medal tally. India have won two gold and two silver medals on Day 5 and sit sixth currently on the medal standings at Birmingham CWG 2022. The latest to the medal addition was Indian badminton team winning silver after losing 1-3 to Malaysia in the final of Mixed Team Event. Earlier in the day, Vikas Thakur won silver medal in the Men's Weightlifting event while Women's Fours Team cinched historic gold medal for India in the Lawn Bowls category, defeating South Africa 17-10 in the showdown game. Indian Men's Table Tennis Team also bagged gold medal in the Men's Mixed TT Event by beating Singapore in the final. Meanwhile, Indian Women's Hockey Team suffered a 1-3 defeat against England in a Pool A match. In Women's Discus Throw, Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur failed to impress as they finished 5th and 8th respectively in the final. Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya have have qualified for the Men's Long Jump Finals. Tejaswini Shakar (Men's High Jump) and Manpreet Kaur (Women's Shot Put) have progressed to the Finals. Dutee Chand failed to make it to the Women's 100m final while Sourav Ghosal lost in the Men's Squash semifinals. Take a look at the updated CWG 2022 Medal Tally Here

Check Day 5 Results at Commonwealth Games 2022:

