The Commonwealth Youth Games 2023, set to be hosted by Trinidad and Tobago will be the first Commonwealth Youth Games where para-events are included. Para athletes between the ages of 14-18 will participate in seven sports across the two island nations and six venues. 38 members of the Commonwealth will be participating in this edition of the competition. Commonwealth Youth Games 2023: Know List of Participating Countries in the Seventh Edition of Competition in Trinidad and Tobago.

Para-Athletics to Make Debut in CWYG 2023

Para athletics makes its debut in the Commonwealth Youth Games this year. Who's ready? 🎽 pic.twitter.com/meplDEueWu — Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) July 28, 2023

