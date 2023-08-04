The Athletics Federation of India announced the athletics team which would be in action at the Commonwealth Youth Games 2023, which starts on August 5. The eight athletes who would be in action at the event, which is being hosted in Trinidad and Tobago are--Abhay Singh (200m), Navpreet Singh (400m), Bapi Hansda (400mh), Arjun (javelin), Asha Kiran Barla (800m), Shireen Ahluwalia (relay) and Anupriya Sasi (shot put). This would be the seventh edition of the competition. Commonwealth Youth Games 2023: Schedule, Sporting Events and All You Need To Know About Seventh Edition of Competition in Trinidad and Tobago.

List of Indian Athletes to Compete in Commonwealth Youth Games 2023

Eight-member athletics team will compete at the August 4-11 Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games: Team: Abhay Singh (200m), Navpreet Singh (400m), Bapi Hansda (400mh), Arjun (javelin), Asha Kiran Barla (800m), Shireen Ahluwalia (relay) and Anupriya Sasi (shot put). — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 1, 2023

