Connor McGregor has been itching to return to the octagon for months ever since he wrapped his coaching role on season 31 of Ultimate Fighter. The star looked fully fit from the leg break and has been training at full strength. The former Lightweight champion has been publicly pressuring the UFC to book him. McGregor took to his Instagram Stories to air his frustration with the lack of clarity around his return to the octagon, all while laying out his ideal scenario for 2024. McGregor is hoping to get booked against Michael Chandler on June 29 and then against Nate Diaz in September at Noche UFC.

Connor McGregor Confirms Fighters He Wishes to Fight in His Return

Conor McGregor wants to headline two massive cards this year beginning with #UFC303 against Michael Chandler on June 29 for International Fight Week and ending with a trilogy bout against Nate Diaz at The Sphere on September 14 for Mexican Independence weekend. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6cVzDkDKJt — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) March 6, 2024

