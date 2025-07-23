The India national cricket team has lost 14 international tosses in a row. It is extremely rare, with a probability of 1 in 16,384. England captain Ben Stokes won the toss in the crucial fourth Test against India at Old Trafford. After losing yet another toss, Team India created an unwanted record of losing 14 consecutive tosses in international cricket. Notably, newly appointed Test skipper Shubman Gill has lost four consecutive tosses till now. The last time India won a toss was in the Rajkot T20I against England in January. KL Rahul Becomes Fifth Indian to Hit 1000 Test Runs in England, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

India Lose 14th Toss in a Row in International Cricket

India have now lost 1️⃣4️⃣ international tosses in a row... The odds of that happening are 16,384/1 🤯 Unlucky to say the least.@Benedict_B | @SkyCricket pic.twitter.com/gXMyWuPP4Q — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)