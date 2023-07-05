England make three changes ahead of the 3rd Ashes 2023 test in Headingly. A loss in this Test match will seal the fate of the Ashes series and that is why England change the look of their squad, bringing in Chris Woakes and Mark Wood in place James Anderson who has looked ineffective in the first two Tests and Josh Tongue, who has been rested in this game. A forced change also had to follow as Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the Ashes and Moeen Ali, whose finger is back in shape now, will replace him in the Playing XI.

England Announce Playing XI For Third Test of Ashes 2023

📋 We can confirm our XI for the third Ashes Test in Leeds... Three changes from Lord's... ↩️ Ollie Pope ↩️ Josh Tongue ↩️ Jimmy Anderson ↪️ Moeen Ali ↪️ Mark Wood ↪️ Chris Woakes#EnglandCricket | #Ashes — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 5, 2023

