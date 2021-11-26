On the 13th anniversary of the Mumbai Attacks, the netizens posted tweets on social media and paid tributes to the martyrs. Virat Kohli, Wasim Jaffer, Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians also posted tweets on social media. Check out the tweets below.

Rajasthan Royals

Virat Kohli:

We will never forget this day, we will never forget the lives lost. Sending my prayers to the friends and families who lost their loved ones 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 26, 2021

Wasim Jaffer:

Remembering the exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice of our bravehearts today 🙏🏻🇮🇳 #NeverForgiveNeverForget #MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/w4QVxCl5vP — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 26, 2021

