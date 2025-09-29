BCCI's (Board of Control for Cricket in India) post on social media went viral after India defeated Pakistan to win the Asia Cup 2025 title at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28. The India National Cricket Team overcame the Pakistan National Cricket Team in what was a tense final to come out on top by five wickets and claim a record-extending ninth Asia Cup title. This win also meant that India defeated Pakistan thrice in the Asia Cup 2025, with the other wins coming in the group and Super 4 stages, respectively. BCCI took to social media to share a post which read, "3 blows 3 response", which signalled the fact that India were 3-0 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025. In the same post, the BCCI also announced Rs 21 crores prize money for the Indian team and support staff. Why Did Team India Not Receive Asia Cup 2025 Trophy in IND vs PAK Post-Match Presentation Ceremony After Beating Pakistan To Clinch Title? Check Reason Here.

BCCI's Viral Post After India Win Asia Cup 2025 Final

3 blows. 0 response. Asia Cup Champions. Message delivered. 🇮🇳 21 crores prize money for the team and support staff. #AsiaCup2025 #INDvPAK #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/y4LzMv15ZC — BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

