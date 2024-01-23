James Anderson is aging like fine wine! The England fast bowler is currently in India, preparing for the five-match Test series and despite being 41 years of age, he is extremely fit. A picture from his training has gone viral which shows his perfectly toned body and it has wowed fans, just for the fact that he has been able to maintain his fitness irrespective of his age. Anderson has competed at the highest level, having played 183 Tests for England and counting, picking 690 wickets. As the picture of Anderson's toned body has gone viral, fans have shared their reactions of amazement, to it. ‘A Tribute to Himself’, Fans React As Shoaib Malik Bowls Three No-Balls in an Over During Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers BPL 2024 Match

'Jimmy is A Beast'

Jimmy is a beast! What an athlete! — Narrative Nomad (@Idealist96) January 23, 2024

Indeed!

What a Player. — 🦅 (@thesahilturk) January 23, 2024

'Dedication'

Extremely Fit

Looked ThiS Fitness 🔥 — Arslan Mayo #PMLN💯🇵🇰🐅🐅❤️ (@MArslan5054) January 23, 2024

'Living Legend'

That's why he is one of the best in the world living legend — Rana M Umer Shahleez Khan (@Rana_houn_jnab) January 23, 2024

'GOAT'

Jimmy is a 🐐 — Mohammed Mirza (@singa26) January 23, 2024

