A special occasion amongst cricket fans as the legend and the cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 50th birthday on April 24, Monday. Wishes are flooded on social media from eminent sportspersons, celebrities and fans. Amidst that, the Master Blaster himself enjoys his special occasion away from the chaotic daily life amidst nature. In a post shared on twitter, Sachin Tendulkar was spotted having a sip from the cup sitting beside the swimming pool with his gaze lost in the greenery and the beautiful scenic beauty of the sea, He shared the picture with the caption '50 Not Out'.

Sachin Tendulkar Enjoys Nature As he Celebrates his 50th Birthday

Tea time: 50 Not Out! pic.twitter.com/WzfK88EZcN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 24, 2023

