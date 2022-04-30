Hrithik Shokeen had a contrasting over as the youngster was initially taken to the cleaners by Jos Buttler. The Englishman smashed the spinner for four consecutive sixes in the first four balls of the over. However, Shokeen had the final laugh as he dismissed the RR batter on the final delivery.

6,6,6,6 🚀🚀and Buttler walks back scoring a special half century His super knock of 67(52) comes to an end and RR are 126/4 in 16 overs#RRvMI | #TATAIPL | #IPL2022 Follow the game here: https://t.co/7GdkGvvdcz pic.twitter.com/uPKQ021bmZ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2022

