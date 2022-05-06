Ben Stokes returned to cricket in a sensational manner as the English cricketer smashed 161 runs in 88 deliveries in the County Championship match between Durham and Worcestershire. In the 117th over of the innings, the all-rounder smashed spinner Josh Baker for 34 runs which included five sixes and a four.

6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ 4️⃣ What. An. Over. 34 from six balls for @benstokes38 as he reaches a 64 ball century 👏#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/yqPod8Pchm — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 6, 2022

