MS Dhoni's strategical nuances are very well-known to fans. With his immense ability to read the game, MS can turn the game around from match losing position and find ways to dismiss dangerous batter as well. This time in the DC vs CSK IPL 2023 clash, he plots a plan against David Warner and asks the bowler to bowl at the stumps so that he doesn't swing at that ball blindly. The conversation was caught on the stump mic and fans made the video viral.

Stump Mic Catches MS Dhoni Giving Strategical Input to Bowler

