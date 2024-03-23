Abhishek Sharma was introduced as the Impact Player for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024 on Saturday, March 23. The young batter was subbed on at the start of the innings and he replaced T Natarajan. Natarajan starred with three wickets in the first innings. Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders batted first and scored 208/7, with Andre Russell scoring 64 runs off 27 deliveries. Mayank Markande Pulls Off Superb Diving Catch To End Ramandeep Singh’s Explosive Innings During KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Abhishek Sharma Replaces T Natarajan

Abhi’s here to make an 𝙞𝙢𝙥𝙖𝙘𝙩 in the second innings 💪🧡 #PlayWithFire #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/NCKMfMzv1K — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)