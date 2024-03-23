Mayank Markande pulled off a magnificent catch to dismiss Ramandeep Singh during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2024 on Saturday, March 23. Ramandeep was playing very well, having scored 35 runs off just 17 balls with one fours and four sixes. Skipper Pat Cummins introduced him into the attack and Ramandeep played an aerial shot through the cover and Markande timed his dive to perfection to grab hold of the ball. Shahbaz Ahmed Runs Out Sunil Narine With Sensational Direct Hit During KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Watch Mayank Markande's Catch:

That Catch 👏 Mayank Markande holds on well to dismiss the explosive Ramandeep Singh Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱 Match updates ▶️ https://t.co/xjNjyPa8V4 #TATAIPL | #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/T8meaNfFQ8 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)