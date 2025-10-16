Abhishek Sharma was named ICC Men's Player of the Month for September 2025, winning the prestigious award for his brilliant performance during the Asia Cup 2025. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media and congratulated the World No. 1 batter. Abhishek Sharma played a vital role in helping Team India lift the Asia Cup 2025 title. The left-handed batter hammered 314 runs in seven matches with a booming strike rate of 200, along with three half-centuries. The Indian opener will be next seen in action during the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia, starting October 29. ‘No Caption Needed’ Abhishek Sharma Poses With Mentor Yuvraj Singh on Flight After India’s Asia Cup 2025 Title Win (See Pics).

Abhishek Sharma Wins ICC Men's Player of the Month for September 2025

Explosive with the bat and in 🔝 form! 💪 Congratulations to #TeamIndia batter Abhishek Sharma on being named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for September 2025! 👏👏@IamAbhiSharma4 pic.twitter.com/M1Jri2kjZC — BCCI (@BCCI) October 16, 2025

