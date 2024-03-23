Delhi Capitals replaced Ricky Bhui with wicket-keeper batsman Abishek Porel as the impact substitute during the PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 match. Abishek came into to bat after Axar Patel departed for 21 runs from 13 balls. The major objective of Capitals management to bring in Porel would have been to stretch their batting lineup and add some extra runs. ‘The Main Character Is Here’ Fans React With Joy As Rishabh Pant Makes His Comeback After Car Accident During PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 Match

Delhi Capitals Bring Abishek Porel as Impact Substitute

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)