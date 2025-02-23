Abrar Ahmed showed his talent during the India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match as he bowled a complete ripper to clean up well-set Shubman Gill. Gill was batting really well as he played some exceptional shots. But then Abrar joined the attack and totally outfoxed him. His ball pitched on middle and leg, then turned a lot beating the outside edge of Gill and crashing into the stumps. After dismissing Gill, Abrar did his signature celebration, while giving Gill a send-off. Shubman Gill Plays Exquisite Straight Drive To Hit Shaheen Afridi for a Four During IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Abrar Ahmed Gives Send-Off to Shubman Gill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

