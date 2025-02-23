Shubman Gill brought out a sensational straight drive to hit Shaheen Afridi for a four in the IND vs PAK match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 23. The right-hander has been in magnificent form in ODIs of late and also was recently crowned the no 1 ranked batter in the format. Shaheen Afridi got some momentum with him after dismissing Rohit Sharma but Shubman Gill treated the left-arm pacer with disdain, hitting a textbook straight drive in the seventh over of the run chase that went for a four. Shubman Gill had struck an unbeaten century in the IND vs BAN match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest Batter To Reach 14000 Runs in ODIs, Shatters Sachin Tendulkar’s Record During IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Watch Shubman Gill's Majestic Straight Drive:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Sports India (@starsportsindia)

