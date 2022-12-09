24-year-old Abrar Ahmed has been handed his debut test cap by Pakistan ahead of the Pakistan vs England 2nd test in Multan. The leg-break bowler has been in scintillating form in the domestic tournament. He is the leading wicket-taker in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 and has been finally rewarded with his test debut. Pakistan lost the first test of the series in Rawalpindi. They will be hoping to make the series level at Multan. To do so, the Pakistan team has made three changes and Abrar Ahmed is one of them. How to Watch PAK vs ENG 2nd Test 2022, Day 1 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of Pakistan vs England Cricket Match With Time in IST.

Abrar Ahmed Makes His Test Debut

