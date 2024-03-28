Kevin Pietersen was left in utter shock after a man was stabbed inside a moving train in London by an assailant. The disturbing video of the attack in London has gone viral on social media and former England cricketer-turned-commentator reacted to the same and expressed his emotions very clearly in a post on 'X', formerly Twitter. "London was once the most amazing city. It's an absolute disgrace of a place," he wrote while citing his thoughts on why it isn't safe anymore. As per a report, the injured man, whose condition is critical, was attended to by medics at the Beckenham Junction Station. IPL 2024: ‘Turnaround in Indian Cricket Is Because of What Virat Kohli Has Done’, Says Kevin Pietersen.

Kevin Pietersen Reacts to Video of Man Stabbed Inside London Train

WTAF is this now in London?!?!?! London was once the most amazing city. It’s an absolute disgrace of a place. • You cannot wear a watch of any value. • you cannot walk around with your phone in your hand. • women get their bags and jewellery ripped off them. • cars get… https://t.co/6w5JL9KjuP — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 28, 2024

