Second-placed Deccan Gladiators will be facing sixth-placed Bangla Tigers in the 25th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Thursday. The much-awaited contest will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers match will start at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viewers can watch the live telecast of the Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers match on Star Sports 3, 1 SD and HD, and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD in India. For live streaming options, fans can switch to the FanCode app and website for the 25th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. RCB New Addition Phil Salt Shines in for Team Abu Dhabi, Kid Keeps Aside Handset Admiring Mega Hit During Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 (Watch Viral Video).

