The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 has been an entertaining tournament, even with shorter innings. Teams were still crossing three-digit runs with some memorizing performances. In the recent match, Team Abu Dhabi restricted Chennai Brave Jaguars to just 103 runs total. While chasing the target Team Abu Dhabi was in trouble initially but Phil Salt won the match for them smashing some glorious shots for his side. Recently sold to RCB for IPL 2025, Salt’s massive hitting woo the kid, who was seen keeping a mobile phone away. Check out the viral video below. Phil Salt Hammers Gulbadin Naib For 34 Runs In An Over During Team Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Bolts Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Phil Salt Batting Performance During Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Brave Jaguars Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024

Phil Salt can do what almost no one else can: make kids look away from their devices! 😮#ADT10onFanCode pic.twitter.com/CMWITBexU6 — FanCode (@FanCode) November 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)