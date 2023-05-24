Naveen-ul-Haq was among the best performers for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Eliminator on Wednesday, May 24. The Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler put in a memorable performance that saw him dismiss Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Cameron Green. He dismisses Suryakumar and Green in one over, which pegged Mumbai Indians back after they were going well at one point. He also dismissed Tilak Varma. Fans lauded the LSG bowler for his performance. Here are some reactions. Naveen-ul-Haq's Celebration After Dismissing Rohit Sharma and Cameron Green During LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Eliminator Goes Viral (Watch Videos).

