Naveen-ul-Haq was among the best performers for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Eliminator on Wednesday, May 24. The Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler put in a memorable performance that saw him dismiss Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Cameron Green. He dismisses Suryakumar and Green in one over, which pegged Mumbai Indians back after they were going well at one point. He also dismissed Tilak Varma. Fans lauded the LSG bowler for his performance. Here are some reactions. Naveen-ul-Haq's Celebration After Dismissing Rohit Sharma and Cameron Green During LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Eliminator Goes Viral (Watch Videos).

Action Speak Louder Than Words

Naveen Ul Haq has changed the game for Lucknow. Two big wickets of SKY and Green.🔥 Today he proved action speek louder than words 🫡#MIvsLSG pic.twitter.com/F7IicOFzEn — #Avhi!!! (@Avhi48044866) May 24, 2023

On Fire

Naveen Ul Haq is on fire, 3 wickets in 2 overs for him. He gets Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav & now Cameron Green. — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 24, 2023

'Naveen On a Roll'

Naveen on a roll in Chepauk. He gets Rohit, Surya & Green - Incredible bowling. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 24, 2023

Superpower!

Naveen's superpower is he has made RCB fans support MI. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 24, 2023

'Good Future'

i really impressed with Naveen-ul-Haq aggression with discipline... Afghan fast bowling attack have good future pic.twitter.com/wAdZh2RO4m — RK (@MahiGOAT07) May 24, 2023

