Fourth-placed and seventh-placed teams on the Big Bash League 2021-22 points table take on each other at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, December 31. The live telecast of the BBL cricket match, which begins at 1:45 pm IST will take place on Sony Sports channels and live streaming online will be available on SonyLiv.

