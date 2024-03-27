Virat Kohli not only made the headlines with his magnificent performance in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match in IPL 2024 but also drew attention from fans for a video call he had with his wife Anushka Sharma and kids Vamika and Akaay. Kohli stroked his way to a brilliant 77 off 49 balls and was expectedly in high spirits after leading his team to their first win. His daughter Vamika was, however, unwilling to let her father drop the call and insisted he stayed. Kohli, who was being called by someone, had to show the person who called for him to persuade his daughter. Virat Kohli Spotted Talking to His Family Over Video Call After Win Over Punjab Kings in IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Persuades Vamika to Drop Video Call

It's not easy for Virat to convince his daughter Vamika to let him go! 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/H9NnpMqaOa — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) March 27, 2024

