A few days ago ACB sanctioned three of their national team cricketers Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi as they were reprieved from central contracts and NOC's from joining franchise leagues. Now ACB revised the sanction upon the players' unconditional approach to the ACB and expressing a strong desire to represent the country again. The revised sanction states, each player shall receive a final written warning and face a specific salary deduction from their monthly earnings and/or match fees, ACB will strictly consider the issuance of the NOCs to the respected players while prioritizing the national duty and ACB’s interests and ACB may grant central contracts to these players while strictly monitoring their performance and discipline in events. Afghanistan Cricket Board Unlikely To Give NOCs for Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen Ul Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi, Putting IPL Participation in Doubt.

Afghanistan Cricket Board Modifies Sanctions On Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi

The ACB has modified the previously imposed sanctions on three national players which will allow them to receive central contracts and participate in franchise leagues while ensuring their full commitment to national duties and ACB’s interests. 🚨 More 👇https://t.co/CLtxVnUwHo — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) January 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)