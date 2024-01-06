Ibrahim Zadran will continue to lead the Afghanistan T20I team as the country's cricket board announced the squad to face India in the upcoming three-match series. Zadran recently led Afghanistan to a 2-1 series win over the UAE. A statement released by the Afghanistan Cricket Board also states that Rashid Khan, the regular T20I captain, has been included but might not play any game as he is yet to recover from surgery on his back. Moreover, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who was not part of the T20Is against UAE, has returned to the squad. The IND vs AFG T20I series starts on January 11. 'Dimag Laga Rahe Ho Aap' Rohit Sharma's Witty Response to Journalist In Press Conference After IND vs SA 2nd Test 2023-24 Goes Viral!

Afghanistan Squad for India T20Is:

