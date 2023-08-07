Age is merely just a number when passion for the game is present! And 83-year-old Alex Steele is a personification of that with the man playing the sport, even with an oxygen cylinder strapped to his back. Steele, a former Scottish first-class cricketer was seen keeping wickets with an oxygen cylinder on his back in a video that went viral on social media. He also coolly collected a ball bowled by a medium pacer and then threw it to a fielder. Steele for the record, was diagnosed with a terminal respiratory disease named idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2020. He had made his debut for Scotland against Lancashire in 1967. Cheteshwar Pujara Scores Century in Royal London ODI Cup 2023, Achieves Feat During Sussex vs Nottinghamshire Clash.

