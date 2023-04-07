Amit Mishra showed why age is just a number as the veteran pulled off a diving catch to dismiss Rahul Tripathi during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2023 on Friday, April 7. The 40-year-old dived right on time to hold on to the ball after Tripathi had tried to glide it through the third-man region. That catch ended Tripathi's innings, which yielded 35 runs off 41 balls. IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya Takes 3/18 As Lucknow Super Giants Restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 121/8.

Watch Amit Mishra's Catch Here

ICYMI - A brilliant diving catch by @MishiAmit ends Rahul Tripathi's stay out there in the middle.#TATAIPL #LSGvSRH pic.twitter.com/uJkjykYlJt — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2023

