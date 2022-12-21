Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane smashed 204 off 261 balls against Hyderabad in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23 encounter. Rahane enroute to his fine knock slammed 26 fours and three sixes. Apart from Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and Suryakumar Yadav scored 162, 126 and 90 respectively as Mumbai posted a big first innings total of 651/6.

Double Century for Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane gets his Double Century #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/tnP98uiPqd — Jigar Mehta (@jigsactin) December 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)